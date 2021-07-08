Finding a Bimota for sale doesn’t happen every day, and finding an especially rare one like this 2007 DB6 Delirio Azzurro just makes that day even more special. Only 23 of these beauties were ever built in the first place, to celebrate Italy’s 2006 World Cup victory. About 12 of them went to players on the team, with the rest made available to the general public for purchase. This is number 8 of 23.

It’s powered by the same air-cooled, SOHC, 992cc Ducati L-twin found in the Ducati Multistrada 1000DS. When new, it produced a claimed 85 horsepower and 65 lb-ft of torque. It has a six-speed gearbox and a dry clutch. Suspension is an inverted Marzocchi Corsa fork in front with an unspecified adjustable monoshock in the rear, as well as a trellis swingarm. Twin radial-mount four-piston Brembo brake calipers and floating wave rotors help you stop up front, with a single-disc setup in the rear.

Twin Zard mufflers peek out from under the tail section, though we unfortunately don’t get to hear how they sound since there’s no running video. The battery was replaced in 2021, but there’s no mention about when or if the Continental tires have ever been replaced. Still, 2007 wasn’t so long ago, and the odometer shows just 1200 miles on the clock—about 700 of which the current owner says were ridden under their ownership. Total mileage is unknown.

Gallery: 2007 Bimota DB6 Delirio Azzurro

11 Photos

That gorgeous blue paint scheme stands out from miles away, and the gold 17-inch wheels and carbon fiber fenders add the perfect accents to an already gorgeous bike. There’s also an Italian tricolor stripe down the center of the tank, which you can see from above. In the cockpit, you’ll see a one-piece aluminum handlebar and an adjustable steering damper on board.

This bike is currently located in New York, and comes with both an owner’s manual and a clean New York title in the seller’s name. At the time of writing on July 8, 2021, the bid is up to $5,000, and this auction ends on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Head on over to the link in our Sources for more photos, and also if you'd like to place a bid.