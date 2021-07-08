Benda Unveils New Tang Knife Naked Streetfighter

Benda has made it on international headlines recently thanks to the introduction of its sharply styled cruiser, the LFC700, as well as its V-twin-powered entry-level cruiser, the Greystone BD300. This time around, the Chinese manufacturer is at it again with the launch of its entrant into the highly popular middleweight naked sportbike class.

Dubbed the Tang Knife, is this bike sharp enough to hold its own against its more established competitors? On paper, it certainly is. It packs the same 680cc inline-four engine found on the LFC700 cruiser. Tuned to churn out 94 horsepower, this Knife has a sharper edge than that of the CB650R when it comes to performance. It transfers all this power to the back wheel via a six-speed manual transmission equipped with a slipper-assist clutch.

The new Benda Tang Knife is underpinned by some premium components. For suspension, it gets inverted front forks paired with a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Large Brembo twin disc brakes up front and a single rear brake, all ABS-equipped, serve as the bike’s anchors.

Perhaps the Tang Knife’s most striking feature is its aptly sharp styling. Employing a radical neo-retro approach, this bike is truly unlike anything we’ve ever seen before, at least from a styling point of view. It’s muscular lines and jagged body panels are given a thoroughly modern feel thanks to subtle touches such as integrated turn signals, LED lighting, and a full-color TFT display. Benda’s designers seem to have intentionally put the bike’s headers prominently on display to highlight the bike’s performance-oriented four-cylinder engine, too.

As far as pricing and availability are concerned, Benda has launched this bike in the Chinese market at a price tag of CNY 38,800, or the equivalent of $5,991 USD. For a bike that packs this much of a punch, both in the performance and styling departments, there’s no denying this Tang Knife is one enticing naked streetfighter.