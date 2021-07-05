Can The Benda Greystone BD300 Rival The Honda Rebel 300?

Last week, Benda pulled the wraps off the production-ready LFC700 cruiser in its home country of China. While this cruiser received mixed first impressions thanks to its excessively large rear tire, modern angular styling, and unique inline-four engine, the company also launched a more conventional machine in the form of the new and improved Greystone BD300.

Designated the BD300-16, this beginner-friendly scooter features a few updates from its predecessor, the BD300-15. The Greystone serves as Benda’s entry to the rapidly emerging 300cc scooter segment which is currently occupied by the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Honda Rebel 300, as well as the upcoming small-capacity Harley-Davidson model currently being co-developed with QJ Motor.

In terms of performance, the BD300 is powered by a 298cc V-twin motor. A liquid-cooling system and electronic fuel injection enable this little twin to churn out a decent 31 horsepower. Power is then transferred to the back wheel via a belt-driven six-speed manual transmission equipped with a slipper assist clutch. The BD300 rolls on 16-inch front and rear wheels, with a thick 130-section tire up front, and a 150-section tire out back. This rather uncommon wheel size could make aftermarket tire options for the Benda BD300 rather challenging.

Lastly, the BD300-16 gets some notable stylistic updates in the form of a redesigned twin-exhaust system on the right side. It gets a wider, higher rise handlebar for a more comfortable, upright riding stance. The bike’s bodywork consisting of the fuel tank, fenders, and wheels have also been redesigned to give the cruiser a more premium aesthetic. The bike retains its full LED lighting system, dual channel ABS, as well as its full-color TFT instrumentation. The previous BD300, the Jinjira, carried a price tag of CNY 19,889, or the equivalent of $3,071 USD. Benda has yet to reveal the official pricing for the Greystone, however, we can expect the new bike to command a slight premium over its predecessor.