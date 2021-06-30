Storied Italian motorcycle manufacturer Moto Guzzi is celebrating its 100th anniversary throughout 2021. From a few special-edition bikes to a children’s bike design contest, the folks in Mandello del Lario are busy pulling out all the stops. It should come as no surprise, then, that they’ve also put out a very special book to commemorate the occasion.

It’s called, very simply, Moto Guzzi 100 Years. Rather appropriately, the publisher is Rizzoli Illustrati, which is well-known for producing exceedingly beautiful art books. After all, what’s the point in celebrating if you’re not going to do it right?

Opting to leave the chronological history for a different volume, Moto Guzzi 100 Years instead focuses on the company’s die-hard fans. Inside, you’ll find ten different accounts written by a number of personalities from around the world, who only have one thing in common: their love for Moto Guzzi. You’ll also find a number of previously unpublished photographs to accompany those stories.

Gallery: Moto Guzzi 100 Years

9 Photos

Stories written by actor Ewan McGregor, journalists Marco Masetti, Mat Oxley, and Akira Nishimura, writer Melissa Holbrook Pierson, and astronaut Paolo Nespoli are just some of the broad range of riders whose lives were indelibly changed by the eagle brand. Those and several more are included within this volume.

Since 1921, Guzzi says that every single bike it’s made was assembled by hand in the Mandello del Lario factory. From there, it rolled out to meet its eventual destiny on any of the world’s many roads, in the ownership of the global community the eagle spawned over its century of existence.

If you’re interested in picking up a copy, it should be available in many bookstores already. Cover price is 80 Euros, and also $80 in the U.S. market. If your favorite bookstore doesn’t have it, you can always ask them to order it for you, and of course you can also order it online, as well.