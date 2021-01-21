On March 15, 1921, in Genoa, Italy, Emanuele Vittorio Parodi and Carlo Guzzi signed the documents the officialized the creation of Società Anonima Moto Guzzi. Through the decades, the small Italian firm’s roots grew deep as it built some of Europe’s best-selling motorcycles of their era and even became the first manufacturer to install its own wind tunnel in the 50s. Moto Guzzi is behind some truly iconic models and a century later, remains an important, albeit small, player in the motorcycle industry.

How do you celebrate a centennial? A big party with cake would probably be the preferred option but at a time when the world is still dealing with a pandemic, we have to take a raincheck on that party for now and find some other ways to celebrate. We suppose that a handful of special editions will do.

Gallery: Moto Guzzi Centennial Livery Editions

7 Photos

The bike maker introduced the new 2021 V7, V85 TT, and V9 clad in a special green and silver Centennial Livery. The Goose drew inspiration from its history to come up with the color scheme, inspired by its 1955 Otto Cilindri race rocket that sported the silver paint job paired with a green dustbin fairing and brown leather saddle.

All three Centennial Livery editions are finished in a satin metal finish with green accents, blacked-out components, golden eagle badge, and, of course, a brown leather saddle. All three special editions are limited (though Guzzi has yet to confirm how many of each will be available or how much they will cost).

As for the big party, our raincheck takes us later in the year. Moto Guzzi plans to host a special edition of its Giornate Mondiali Moto Guzzi from September 9 to 12, 2021, in Mandello del Lario. No word yet on whether there will be cake or not.