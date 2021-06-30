Chinese automaker Lifan has long seen relative success with its KPT line of adventure-styled naked bikes in multiple markets across Asia. For the 2022 model year, the Chinese manufacturer has updated the KPT in order to conform to the various emission standards in certain markets in Asia, by giving it a smaller engine. On top of this, Lifan has updated the bike’s styling to reflect a sportier, more adventurous aesthetic.

Previously sporting a 200cc engine, the new KPT is now equipped with a 149cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder motor. Interestingly, it now pumps out more power—17.5 ponies, as opposed to its 200cc predecessor which churned out one horsepower less. Lifan has reduced the bike’s displacement in a bid to make the bike fit better into the sub-200cc naked bike segment, which has been seeing tremendous growth in multiple markets across Asia and parts of Europe.

Current generation Lifan KPT 200

From a stylistic standpoint, the new KPT boasts updated aesthetics, too. Lifan has given it a redesigned front fascia, accentuated by an offset asymmetrical headlight. This gives the bike a sportier, more adventurous aesthetic, which is complemented by its prominent crash bars and ADV-style beak. The bike rides on long-travel inverted front forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock, giving it a rather tall, almost adventure bike-like stance.

Other features consist of optional ABS, which is likely going to come as standard once this bike makes its way to the global market. It gets a very beginning-friendly 790mm seat height, as well as a nimble 158-kilogram wet weight. A 14-liter fuel tank provides the rider with ample mileage, considering how fuel efficient this engine will likely be. As far as pricing and availability is concerned, Lifan is expected to release the official pricing for this model very soon. Likewise, we can expect the updated KPT 150 to begin hitting neighboring markets in the coming months.