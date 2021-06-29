Dumb & Dumber is one of the greatest works in the history of cinema. At least I think so. At very least, it’s one of the best comedies of the ‘90s. Revzilla’s Zack Courts and Ari Henning seem to agree, which is why they’ve paid homage in a new YouTube video recreating the movie’s classic minibike trip.

The film is centered around imbeciles Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne, best friends who lose their jobs and take a road trip to find a girl. Half way through the movie they get lost, get in a fight, and part ways on a desolate road in the middle of nowhere.

All hope seems lost. Countless hours pass while Harry walks solo along an endless highway. Suddenly, through a heat mirage, Harry comes puttering down the road on a comically tiny motorcycle, hoping to make it all better.

“Got room for one more if you still wanna go to Aspen,” says Lloyd. “I can get 70 miles to the gallon on this hog.”

“You know, Lloyd, just when I think you couldn't possibly be any dumber,” replies Harry, “you go and do something like this... and totally redeem yourself!”

That line kicks off a hilarious three-minute montage of Lloyd and Harry (played by Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels) riding two-up from rural Nebraska to their ultimate destination of Aspen, Colorado.

In a tribute that’s nothing less than epic, Zack and Ari (real-life moto buds) have recreated the ride in a new episode of Common Tread XP on YouTube. Proving their own stupidity for your entertainment, the pair travels together on a pull-start minibike over 400 miles from the fields of Nebraska to Aspen, climbing 15,000 feet in elevation on a bike with a top speed of 30 mph.

"We're there."

In keeping with movie etiquette, I won’t give you any spoilers about what happens in the video. You’ll have to watch for yourself to see how often they need to stop for gas, how they make it over those mountain passes in Colorado, and whether one of them pees his pants for shared warmth.