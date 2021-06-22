BMW Motorrad Philippines has launched its most performance-oriented, street-legal machine ever in the local market. Sitting a notch above the S 1000 RR, the M 1000 RR makes its Philippine debut, packing the latest and greatest two-wheeled tech to ever be seen from the Bavarian company.

The BMW M 1000 RR is the first motorcycle to officially bear BMW's M designation. Joining the company's roster of high-performance cars such as the M2, M3, and M4, the M 1000 RR brings a level of performance to the table which gives even the most powerful production sportbikes a run for their money. In fact, the M 1000 RR sits in between the track-only HP4 and the more attainable S 1000 RR—a bike which is already considered by many as the holy grail of performance motorcycles.

Powering the M 1000 RR is a 999cc inline four-cylinder motor which pumps out a staggering 212 horsepower at 14,5000 RPM. This much firepower is capable of propelling the bike from zero to 60 miles per hour in just a hair over three seconds, and a top speed of 190 miles per hour. As expected, an extremely sophisticated suite of electronic rider aids keeps performance on tap. On what is essentially a supercomputer on two wheels, the BMW M 1000 RR employs a total of seven riding modes, all of which governed by a six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU).

The ride modes consist of Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, as well as three additional configurable levels of Race Pro. All riding modes integrate varying degrees of BMW's Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), as well as other programmable features such as wheelie control and cornering ABS. As has been the case with most of BMW's premium lineup, all these features can be accessed and toggled via a 6.5-inch full-color TFT display.

Perhaps one of the bike's most defining features comes in the form of its bodywork. With aerodynamic winglets figuring prominently at the front of the machine, they're capable of generating a total downforce of 35.9 lbs at a speed of 189 miles per hour. Granted, of course, the chances of you hitting those speeds on public roads are next to none. However, it is pretty cool to be able to brag about this with your friends at the local Starbucks.

At a price of PHP 2,995,000, or around $61,450 USD, the BMW M 1000 RR costs nearly as much as a small house in a middle-class suburban residential area. This price tag can skyrocket as you avail of the many in-house aftermarket add-ons BMW Motorrad Philippines has on offer for this machine. But hey, at least it's a lot cheaper than the PHP 8-million ($164,000 USD) Ducati Superleggera V4.