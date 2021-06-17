From double yellow lines to turn arrows, a painted section of road can be slippery at the best of times. In wet conditions, the effect is compounded, making turning, stopping, or accelerating a dangerous proposition for most riders. Australian-owned and operated civil contracting group OmniGrip Direct specializes in high-grip paint, and the company believes its products are key to improving roadway safety for Oz’s motorcyclists, scooter riders, and cyclists.

The brand claims that its calcined bauxite safety surfaces provide the same grip levels as tarmac. The treatment also lasts for seven years, which is longer than conventionally painted road surfaces. OmniGrip also recommends its Colored Safety Treatment (CST) for bike lanes and popular motorcycle routes. The company suggests that CST “replace white and colored pavement markings, including rumble bars, perceptual line marking, and lane arrows.”

Composed of a resin compound, recycled glass, and natural aggregates, the treatment perfectly suits Australia’s green bicycle lanes, red bus lanes, and yellow pedestrian crossings. OmniGrip was originally scheduled to broadly deploy the road treatment in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted operations.

Most recently, the company opened a new Brisbane office to continue collaborating with Queensland and New South Wales officials on future deals. While OmniGrip works to finalize more contracts, its high-grip surface has already been in use in select Queensland locations since 2019. Plans to roll out the skid-resistant surface in the Australian states of Victoria and New South Wales are currently in place, but the company is still looking ahead.

“It (OmniGrip CST and calcined bauxite safety surfaces) doesn’t need to be used everywhere, but should be considered on popular motorcycle routes where a loss of friction between the motorcycle tire and road surface can result in a crash,” stated Safe System Solutions Dr. Tana Tan.

While the application of OmniGrip’s skid-resistant surface is an encouraging step for motorcyclists Down Under, Australia’s Transport and Main Roads Department is reassessing its standards and requirements for contractors applying treatments to public roads. Of course, motorcycle enthusiasts worldwide would support such measures if they result in safer roadways for two-wheeled vehicles.