Classic Legends announced plans to seriously level up its dealership network across India over 2021 and 2022. As of June, 2021, the company has around 187 showrooms located throughout the country. Demand for the revived Jawa motorcycle brand has been intense ever since it first came back, leading to some unfortunate hiccups at the beginning. However, it seems that things have since smoothed out.

Like other OEMs, Jawa and its suppliers have been hit hard by supply-chain disruptions due to the pandemic. Still, Jawa parent company Classic Legends plans to expand its network to 275 dealerships by the end of August, 2021—and 500 by the end of 2022. It’s a tall order, but you don’t get big things done without a bit of long-term thinking to guide your next steps.

“While we have enhanced our capacities and capabilities, some of our suppliers, especially in the western region, were severely affected by the pandemic. Our deliveries also suffered due to dealerships complying with the restrictions in April and, even more so, in May,” Classic Legends CEO Ashish Singh Joshi told Autocar Professional.

It’s not clear at this point if the dealership network will remain strictly Jawa, or if there’s any intention to include the not-yet-introduced Yezdi and/or BSA machines, once they’re officially on the market. We know for a fact that bikes for both marques are in the pipeline, but rumors started swirling earlier in June, 2021 about possible introductions for both before the end of the year. These are unsubstantiated at this point, but the possibility remains.

Another thing Joshi specifically called out was the intention for Classic Legends to start opening dealerships in smaller towns going forward. “We started predominately with a metro and Tier 1 footprint, which suffered the most during the current [pandemic] wave. We have massive demand for our dealerships and are utilizing that to focus on expanding into smaller towns,” Joshi said.

Specific location information hasn’t been announced yet. Still, if you’re a Jawa fan in India, you’ll want to keep a lookout on whether a new Jawa dealership will be in your neighborhood any time soon.