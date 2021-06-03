We haven’t seen much of Moto Morini’s X-Cape 650 since the firm debuted its sleek adventure bike at EICMA 2019. Despite the model’s hiatus, it retains many of the features that made it an enticing unveiling in the first place. The slick styling and rally silhouette remain, but Moto Morini also revealed more details behind the X-Cape 650 at the brand’s Beijing launch event.

Developed and designed in Italy, the new frame is engineered for greater strength and impact resistance. Of course, the Marzocchi fork and adjustable KYB rear shock will help soak up tough terrain as well. The 19-inch front wheel comes shod in a 110/80 tubeless tire and the 17-inch rear receives a 150/70 hoop. The Brembo brakes feature Bosch’s dual-channel ABS with dual two-piston calipers biting 298mm discs up front and a single dual-piston binder mated to a 235mm rotor in the rear.

At the heart of the X-Cape 650, a liquid-cooled, DOHC, 650cc parallel-twin pumps out 60 horsepower at 8500 rpm and 41 lb-ft of torque at 7,000 rpm. Zhejiang Chunfeng Power supplies the Euro 5-compliant mill with Bosch electronic fuel injection. Moto Morini claims a dry weight of 470 pounds and a 108-mph top speed.

In the cockpit, a 7-inch TFT display and accessible 32.6-inch seat height greet riders. The electronic suite also includes Bluetooth connectivity, smartphone screen projection, navigation, and a tire pressure display.

Aside from the technical specifications, Moto Morini also released the 2021 colorways. Available in Blanco White, Dolomite Red, and Carrara Gray, the X-Cape 650 certainly keeps its Italian flair despite its Chinese origins. Moto Morini hasn’t listed the adventure bike’s MSRP yet, but we can’t wait to see it on the road after such a long hiatus.