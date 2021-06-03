With the second wave of coronavirus infections hitting India particularly hard in recent months. Nearly all motorcycle manufacturers in the domestic market were forced to temporarily halt sales and manufacturing operations. With the number of new cases in India peaking at the start of May, as many as 400,000 new cases were reported on a daily basis. Now, a couple of days into June, we're beginning to see a steady decline.

Along with the declining of COVID-19 cases comes the gradual reopening of the economy. Several motorbike companies such as Honda, TVS, and Royal Enfield have already resumed business operations in the country. So too has Kawasaki, which previously had majority of its dealerships closed since April of this year. Now, having resumed operations at selected dealerships, those looking to purchase a lean, green, racing machine can head over to Team Green's showrooms located in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, and Indore. Do note, however, that the operating hours of these showrooms may vary depending on localized rules and regulations.

Prior to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Kawasaki had quite a few exciting initiatives in the pipeline particular to the Indian market. It had scheduled multiple press events, as well as test rides and customer-centered activities surrounding the launch of a few notable bikes in the local market. All of these were, however, cancelled in line with minimizing the risk of exposure to the virus. At the moment, Kawasaki has yet to announce if all these activities will be rescheduled.

Kawasaki had recently launched two highly anticipated machines in India. The first of which was the new and improved BS6-compliant Ninja 300. A fan favorite thanks to its iconic styling and approachable performance, the new Ninja 300 can now be booked in the aforementioned dealerships. Apart from the entry-level sportbike, Team Green had also unveiled the all-new ZX-10R supersport. Boasting a radical new look, the flagship liter sportbike has also begun tricking into Indian showrooms.