One of the most fun parts of watching motorsports—be they amateur or professional—is when you see two competitors who are extremely closely matched. Let’s face it, it’s a lot less fun to watch when you have one racer who could beat the rest of the field with one hand tied behind their back. I mean, if you wanted to see a parade, you’d watch a parade, right?

Anyway, a YouTuber who also likes to take his Porsche 911 GT3 RS 991.2 to the track (and I mean, wouldn’t you?) posted a video of a particularly great moment he participated in. The Nurburgring is one of the most famous racetrack complexes in the world, and the Nordschliefe, or northern loop, is well-regarded for many reasons. It was here that this very talented and smooth Porsche driver seemingly met his two-wheeled match.

This video is extremely hypnotic to watch, although at first glance, it seems like it’s just going to be a whole lot of the Porsche passing literally anything it sees. Not only that, the GT3 seems to do it like everything else is standing still. That’s cool and all, but it’s clear that both car and driver outclass just about everything else at the Nordschliefe during that particular session.

That is, until Mr. GT3 meets up with a guy on a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. Now, the thing about any type of informal track event is that you don’t necessarily know what kind of modifications anyone else on the track with you has performed. So, it’s not clear what (if any) mods are present on either the GT3 or the ZX-10R. Still, what’s absolutely crystal clear is that this is one Ninja that flies like a rocket, zipping hither and thither and dancing just out of reach of the GT3.

It’s fun to watch the GT3 driver squirm and focus his intensity as he’s actually faced with the first real challenge of this lap. What happens? We won’t spoil it for you, so you’ll have to watch and see for yourself.