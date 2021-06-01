Chinese motorcycle giant and parent company to Italian motorcycle manufacturer Benelli has just pulled the covers off its newest naked streetfighter in the form of the Chase 700. The bike is the newest addition to a growing lineup of premium, middleweight naked bikes which are made in China.

As is the case with most of Benelli’s motorcycles, the QJ Motor Chase 700 will see an initial run in the Chinese domestic market, and will likely debut in the global market later in the year under the Benelli name. The Chase 700 will undoubtedly serve as an enticing option in the rapidly growing 650 to 700cc naked bike segment. Some recent additions include the neo-retro 700 CL-X from fellow Chinese motorcycle manufacturer, CFMoto.

Speaking of CFMoto, the QJ Motor Chase 700 features a 693cc parallel-twin motor which is said to have been sourced from CFMoto. That said, we can expect the Chase 700 to perform very similarly to that of the 700 CL-X, when it comes to throttle response and overall power delivery, that is. The QJ Motor Chase 700 is expected to pump out around 76 horsepower, giving it just a slight edge, performance-wise, against the Japanese crop of 650cc nakeds.

The underpinnings of the Chase 700 consist of a set of adjustable inverted forks and a single rear shock by KYB. Braking consists of ABS-equipped twin discs up front, and a single disc at the rear. Unveiled at the Beijing Motor Show held just a few days ago, we can expect the Chase 700 to take the shape of a Benelli-branded machine in the coming months. In other news, Benelli has recently launched the new and improved 302R in the Chinese market. The new sportbike is also expected to begin trickling into the global stage in the coming months.