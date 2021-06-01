Tarform Launches Sleek Café Racer-Inspired Luna

Brooklyn electric mobility startup Tarform has unveiled the newest addition to its model lineup in the form of a cafe racer inspired version of the Luna electric motorcycle. Around this time last year, Tarform revealed the Luna in its prime form. While that bike took on the form of a go-anywhere, ruggedly styled scrambler, the new generation Luna takes the shape of a more sleek and elegant cafe racer.

The production of the Luna is expected to begin sometime this year. Both the scrambler and cafe racer versions of the electric motorcycle will bear a premium price tag of $24,000 USD. Unsurprisingly, Tarform has given the new bike the Racer Edition moniker, while the scrambler goes by, you guessed it, Scrambler Edition. That being said, the new Racer Edition is pretty much mechanically identical to the Scrambler Edition we first saw last year.

Making use of an 11.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, the bike packs quite a decent 55-horsepower punch out of its electric motor. The Luna Racer Edition tips the scales at 200 kilograms, making it quite a heavyweight, from power-to-weight ratio point of view. Tarform has also integrated a nifty sound generator into the equation to let pedestrians and fellow motorists know you're in the vicinity. Tarform is calling it the 'Sonic Aura', which is basically a super futuristic sound which may have onlookers looking to the skies for an unidentified flying object.

The Taform Luna promises an adequate 120 mile of range for urban duty and around 60 miles for long highway stints on a single charge. It also gets a few techie features including keyless entry, a 180-degree rear-view camera, as well as haptic blindspot feedback which lets the rider know of any unseen obstacles via small vibrations on the handlebars. Lastly, the Tarform Luna gets a 3.4-kW onboard charger, regenerative braking, as well as Bluetooth smartphone connectivity.