Lifan introduced its new E4 electric scooter to the Italian market in May, 2021. The Chinese scooter maker specifically designed this scoot in Italy and tailored it to the wants and needs of the European market. From the styling to practicalities including the 12-inch wheels, this philosophy is evident throughout this scooter, which comes in three versions. Let’s take a look.

Let’s say you’re a youth, and this is your first-ever two-wheeler. No problem! The Lifan E4 1,900 W version is approved as a moped, and is limited to a top speed of 45 kilometers per hour, which is just under 28 mph. The 1,900 W version comes in single- or double- battery versions. There’s also a more powerful E4 4,750W version available that can hit a top speed of 70 kilometers per hour, or just over 43 mph for city commuters. Be aware that this one is licensed as an L3e motorcycle.

All the electric hub-mounted motors are made by Bosch, to Lifan’s specifications. Batteries are Greenway lithium-ion battery packs that use LG cells. What’s charging time like? According to the company, each battery can charge to full in just 3.25 hours—perfect for work, school, and many other activities. Range with the 1,900W double battery version is a claimed 160 kilometers, or about 99 miles.

The 4,750W version gets a TFT dash, while the 1,900W versions get a digital LED dash instead. The TFT version has Bluetooth connectivity, as well. Three ride modes come standard on the E4 trio: Eco, Dynamic, and Sport modes. It’s a simple thing, but descriptive names are so much clearer than “A Mode, B Mode, C Mode” and so on, as some manufacturers still do.

This scooter features a steel frame, an aluminum alloy swingarm, a 33mm hydraulic telescopic front fork with 80mm of travel, and double gas shock absorbers in the rear. It rolls on 12-inch wheels with disc brakes all around. Disc brake piston configurations differ by which E4 model you choose. Headlights and turn signals on all E4 variants are LED.

The E4 range is currently available at Italian Lifan dealers in graphite gray with blue details. Prices range from € 2,390.00 (or $2,917) for the 1,900W single battery, € 2,990.00 ($3,649) for the 1,900W double battery, or € 4,290 ($5,236) for the 4,750W.