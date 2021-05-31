Often imitated, but never quite replicated, the Suzuki Hayabusa has long had a special place in the hearts of many motorcyclists. In India, specifically, the Japanese Peregrine Falcon has garnered quite a cult following with many people aspiring to own this legendary motorcycle.

This is rather evident from India’s rampant custom motorcycle culture, with folks transforming their rather pedestrian Bajaj and TVS motorbikes into life size replicas of the ‘Busa. Those who could afford the real thing, however, were disappointed to know that the first batch of new-gen Hayabusas was sold out in under 24 hours. With the massive demand for Suzuki’s newest iteration of its legendary machine, the Japanese manufacturer has begun taking deliveries of the second batch of bikes for the Indian market.

Priced at Rs 16.40 lakh, or the equivalent of $22,665 USD, the current generation Hayabusa truly commands quite a tidy sum. In fact, it’s a whole Rs 2.65 lakh ($3,662 USD) more expensive than its predecessor—a bike which was considered to be at the top of the food chain, both in terms of price and performance. However, as the saying goes, the heart wants what the heart wants, and Indian motorbike aficionados will find a way to fork up the cash for such a premium, however otherwise impractical machine, especially given India’s imperfect roads and congested urban environment.

Now, in case you’ve been living under a rock and completely missed the hype train surrounding the new Suzuki Hayabusa, the legendary sportbike has recently been given a ground-up overhaul. Although still unmistakably a Hayabusa, the bike now features a slew of fancy and sophisticated tech which brings its features up to par with modern standards. The Hayabusa has lost some weight and adopted a slightly svelter appearance when compared to its predecessor. Now even more than ever, the Hayabusa is a capable long distance sportbike which is thoroughly suited to the modern day.