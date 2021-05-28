BMW customers with sport or adventure touring aspirations frequently purchase the brand’s Navigator V or Navigator VI device. Some forego the option, however, preferring the navigation and communication capabilities provided by today’s smartphones. Not all stock USB ports ensure charging for all models, unfortunately, and BMW aftermarket specialists Wunderlich have a solution with its USB Charging Station.

Constructed of recycled plastics and reinforced with 20 percent fiberglass, the power box is a lightweight yet durable unit. The adaptable accessory slots directly into BMW’s navigation device holder and locks in to prevent theft. The charging station also leverages the mount’s electric contacts to deliver power to the user’s device. A blue LED light illuminates when in use, confirming that the electronic device is connected and charging.

The side of the housing features one USB 3.1 Type A and a USB 3.1 Type C slot to suit various smartphones. The molded elastomer covers protect the ports when not in use, guarding the outlets against off-road spray, dust, and grime. Wunderlich also equips the front plate with four screws for mounting other navigation devices such as the Garmin Zumo XT.

The brand's Universal, MultiClamp, and SP-Connect adapter options further personalize the package to the rider’s needs. Each plate secures to the Charging Station via a central screw. The MultiClamp adapter accommodates Wunderlich’s MultiClamp phone holder while the SP-Connect version suits model-specific SP-Connect smartphone cases.

The Universal option retails for $151.95 while the MultiClamp and SP-Connect adapters both come in at $188.95. Of course, the MultiClamp holder and SP-Connect case are sold separately. Luckily, the Wunderlich USB Charging Station is compatible with a wide array of BMW models. From the G 310 R to the R 1250 GS, from the F 900 R to the S 1000 XR, the accessory will fit numerous BMW platforms and model years. For the full list of compatible motorcycles, see Wunderlich’s website, and happy trails!