Prompted by Euro 5 emissions standards, Suzuki updated its GSX-S1000 hypernaked for 2022. Of course, while the House of Hamamatsu revised the engine to run cleaner, it also increased peak power from 147.5 to 150 horsepower and smoothed out the power delivery. Despite all the engineering wizardry, the new liter-sized naked’s new styling hogged the lime light.

Out are the swooping lines that made the model look so dated; in is the origami-style bodywork. Several GSX-S1000 design elements clearly resemble rivals like the Ducati Streetfighter V4 (ahem, headlight) and KTM 1290 Super Duke (angular front panels), and sharpen the model for combat in an ultra-competitive segment. Now, Suzuki is going behind enemy lines by releasing an exclusive 2022 GSX-S1000 Web Edition for Italian customers.

Limited to only 5 units, the Web Edition variant will only differ from the standard model in minor cosmetic additions. Carbon fiber front and rear mudguards replace the plastic units on the basic trim, adding a sense of refinement to the package. Suzuki applies similar tactics by adding a seat cover to the tail unit. The accessory turns the GSX-S1000 into a single-seater, but it also streamlines the form of the new naked bike.

“Web Edition” branding on the seat cowl allows customers to boast about the ultra-limited model while the tope yoke lists the number of each unit. The final variation is a small fly screen attached to the back of the updated dash. Suzuki claims that the instrument cover improves screen readability, but it primarily functions like its fellow Web Edition accessories, further refining the new styling.

Gallery: 2022 Suzuki GSX-S1000 Web Edition

5 Photos

Under all those bolt-on parts, the 2022 GSX-S1000 Web Edition is essentially the same bike. It still features a liquid-cooled, DOHC, 999cc inline-four pumping out 78 lb-ft of torque. The updated, street-oriented ergonomics remain unchanged and Suzuki’s quick shifter, ride-by-wire, and slipper clutch systems make the jump as well.

At €14,050 ($17,176 USD), the 2022 GSX-S1000 Web Edition commands a reasonable upcharge over the standard model’s €13,440 ($16,424 USD) MSRP. Whether you’ll be able to actually get your hands on one will be the bigger question.