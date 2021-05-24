You don’t get to be a company with Royal Enfield’s pedigree by standing still. That’s as true in 2021 as it ever has been in the past century. Given the brand’s retro-modern sensibilities, the fact that it’s just trademarked the name “Royal Enfield Scram” with the Indian intellectual property office likely comes as very little surprise.

In fact, the only surprising thing about it may be that Enfield didn’t trademark such a name sooner. That is, of course, assuming that it’s about to be used on an upcoming scrambler-styled bike of some kind. Will it be 650 Twin-based, or will it be a simple, carefree, smaller-displacement thumper-type scrambler? It’s all speculation at this point, and solid arguments could be made either way.

The 650 Twins really hit the ground running in Enfield’s export markets, winning fans wherever they’ve gone so far. Sending out Enfield’s take on a Scrambler using that engine and general architecture makes a lot of sense, given the goodwill that platform has already built. That would also put it on more solid footing against its competition from other brands, in terms of displacement.

However, as of May 24, 2021, Royal Enfield only seems to have applied for a trademark on the name “Scram” with the Indian intellectual property office. Now, the company filed that application on May 20, 2021, so it’s extremely fresh and new. There’s also zero reason to believe that might not just be the first in a series of trademark steps that the company plans, with more to come in the very near future.

Supposing that Enfield sticks to only trademarking “Scram” in India, that clearly points to a model only intended for release in India, and not outside its borders. If that’s the case, speculation about what engine and/or platform Enfield might choose to use for such a Scrambler might veer toward smaller-displacement, lighter-weight machines. Those are, after all, much more popular within the intended market.

There’s also no reason this has to be an either/or situation, as well. While the 650 Twins are their own thing, you only need to think about the likes of the Bullet, Classic, or Thunderbird to see several different displacement versions of a bike in the same family, made to cater to different rider wants and needs. Could Enfield be looking to welcome an entire Scram fam into its ranks sometime soon? We’ll have to wait and see.