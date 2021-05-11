Off-road riding presents itself with a whole new set of challenges as opposed to riding on paved roads. For one thing, the limits your motorcycle can handle are a lot lower thanks to the overall reduced traction due to the uneven road surface. It can be all too easy to lose your balance and tip over when riding off-road. As such, it's understandably intimidating to venture into off-road riding, especially if you're on your own.

Luckily, the folks over at Suzuki take rider development very seriously. After all, they do offer quite a fleet of capable machines. With the Japanese manufacturer recently opening registrations for the GSX-R Racing Academy for those looking to hone their track-riding skills, the company has also begun accepting registrations for its V-Strom Academy. Now on its fourth year, the Suzuki V-Strom Academy seeks to give aspiring off-roaders the confidence to tackle the challenges of adventure riding in a safe, controlled environment, under the tutelage of some of the company's most experienced instructors.

The Suzuki V-Strom Academy will encompass a three-month timeframe. Interested participants can register for any of the courses via Suzuki Italy's official webpage linked below. The first sessions will begin on Saturday, 22nd of May and Sunday, 23rd of May, with sessions being held on the succeeding weekend—the 29th and 30th of May. V-Strom Academy sessions will resume on the weekends of June 12 and 13, 19, and 20, and will culminate on July 10 and 11.

In order to register for the course, interested participants must present a certificate issued by the general practitioner which authorizes him or her to participate in non-competitive motorsports. On top of this, basic motorcycle gear is required, however, specialty off-road gear can be rented on site. That said, interested participants must at least have their own helmet, gloves, jacket and pants with protectors. A spine protector and riding boots are required, as well. Each V-Strom Academy course comes with a price tag of €330, or the equivalent of $400 USD, inclusive of a hearty lunch to keep you energized for the day's sessions.