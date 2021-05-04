The Honda CB500X Makes Its Way To Showrooms Across India

With adventure riding seeing a steady increase in popularity all over the world, the good old adventure bike has become more accessible to beginner riders—both in terms of outright performance and price. One of the more popular entry-level adventure bikes which has seen notable success in multiple markets is the Honda CB500X. Loved for its versatility, dependability, and overall impressive performance, the CB500X has made its way to the Indian market.

The updated BS6-compliant Honda CB500X has begun making its way to Honda dealerships all across India. The entry-level adventure bike from the Japanese manufacturer was unveiled in the Indian market last month, and now, eager customers will soon be taking deliveries of their versatile adventure tourers.

While Honda has been known to carry a rather premium price tag, Honda has managed to lower the overall cost of the CB500X by importing it into the country as CKD (completely knocked down) units. As such, the bikes are assembled in Honda’s local manufacturing facility, and can therefore demand a slightly lower price due to savings from freight and delivery. As such, the India-specific Honda CB500X retails for Rs 6.87 lakh, or the equivalent of $9,304 USD.

Granted, of course, the CB500X is still a rather pricey option, especially when compared to other adventure bikes available in India such as the Benelli TRK 502, which retails for just Rs 4.8 lakh, or the sum of $6,500 USD. Nonetheless, there’s no denying the top notch Honda reliability and remarkable fit and finish.The BS6-compliant CB500X gets a 471cc parallel-twin engine which pumps out a decent 47 horsepower at 8,500 rpm. It transfers power to the back wheel via a six-speed manual transmission. Suspension duties are handled by standard right-side-up telescopic forks, and Honda’s ProLINK-equipped monoshock at the rear.