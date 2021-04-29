Browse For Your Next Bike In Hero MotoCorp’s Virtual Showroom

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced people to bring out their creative sides when it comes to dealing with the mundanities of daily life. More than a year into this so called new normal, nearly everything can be bought online. From groceries, to gadgets, heck, even motorcycles can now be purchased entirely over the internet via dealership platforms, with some dealers even going the extra mile of shipping the bike straight to your doorstep.

One of India's biggest motorcycle manufacturers, Hero MotoCorp, has invested in making potential customers' experience more immersive from the comfort of their homes. The company has launched a new virtual showroom feature which, apart from giving would-be buyers a more immersive shopping experience, also enables window shoppers to easily learn more about what Hero MotoCorp has to offer.

Through the digital interface, potential customers can book and purchase Hero's two-wheelers and accessories. On top of this, customers will get a 360-degree view of the virtual showroom, as well as all the bikes on display. Each of the bikes on display will have all of their technical specifications and features displayed, making easier for customers to compare the various models in Hero's lineup. To make the most of this immersive virtual experience, I'm pretty sure this setup would work great with all the VR headsets currently available online.

Perhaps the coolest feature accessible through this new virtual platform would be Hero MotoCorp's 3D Product Configurator. Accessible via Hero MotoCorp's official website linked below, customers get a firsthand digital view of all the trim options and variants available for each model. It displays a 360-degree CGI view of the motorcycle, with everything from the bike's trim options, colors, and even the backdrop can be customized. To make things even better, the 3D configurator even offers an augmented reality feature which is compatible on all iOS and Android gadgets.