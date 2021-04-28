CFMoto has been stirring the pot quite a bit, especially in the international market. With the recent unveiling of the 800MT, the world waits in anticipation for the new KTM-powered adventure bike to begin trickling into the global market. CFMoto has seen considerable success in Europe, Asia, and Australia, however, the Chinese powersports company has yet to make its bikes available in the U.S. market, with its UTVs and ATVs taking center stage.

In other parts of the world, however, CFMoto is loved for its super affordable and dependable NK range of motorcycles. In the Asian market, in particular, the CFMoto 400 NK and 650 NK are greatly responsible for propelling the company into fame. The two bikes boast performance figures comparable to those of their Japanese counterparts, while being sold at a significantly lower price point. To top it all off, CFMoto has contracted the folks over at Kiska Design to come up with original designs for their bikes.

In India, particularly, CFMoto has been making a slow yet steady comeback. While being absent for a few months due to the implementation of the BS6 standard, the company recently launched its first BS6-compliant bike in the form of the 300 NK. This time around, multiple sources suggest that CFMoto, distributed by Annvita Autotech in India, is expected to roll out the 650 NK in BS6-compliant trim. With the newly redesigned 650 NK launched in Australia a few months ago, we can expect the new India-specific model to come with a few new updates other than that of the engine.

Before getting into the new features, let's take a look at the bike's engine. The 650 NK gets a 649cc parallel-twin engine which features a 180-degree crankshaft, Bosch EFI, and liquid-cooling. It transfers an adequate 61 horsepower to the rear wheel via a conventional six-speed manual transmission. On the styling side, the new bike will likely get redesigned bodywork in the form of new tank shrouds, a full LED headlight, and revised handlebar controls with a premium backlit display. On top of this, CFMoto will likely outfit the India-specific 650 NK with a full-color TFT display, similar to that of the bike we find in the Land Down Under.