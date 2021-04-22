Since 1954, the Tokyo Motor Show has showcased innovative concepts and leading models in the automotive and motorcycle industries. The biennial trade show last held court at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center in 2019 and the 2021 event was scheduled for October 20-31. Unfortunately, the ongoing global pandemic has forced the Association of Japanese Car Manufacturers (JMA) to cancel the 2021 Tokyo Motor Show.

At present, the Japanese government is planning to declare the third state of emergency for the Tokyo and Osaka regions. With the 2019 event drawing 1.3 million visitors, moving forward with the international trade show could put many more people at risk for infection. In response, JMA Head Akyo Toyoda swiftly canceled the 2021 Tokyo Motor Show during a virtual press conference.

"We have concluded that it will be difficult to offer our main programs where many visitors get to experience attractive features of mobility in a safe environment," said Toyoda.

"The Tokyo auto show showcases motorbikes, minicars, large vehicles, passenger cars, as well as mobility vehicles of other industries. As such, we would like to prioritize having visitors experience these vehicles in the real world, and we would rather hold the event in the real world, not virtually. So, we have decided to cancel the event."

While the cancelation is unfortunate news for carmakers, motorcycle manufacturers, and media outlets, Toyoda envisions a new Japanese trade show in the future.

"The next time, we would like to hold an improved event to be called Tokyo Mobility Show,” added Toyoda. “We would like to ask for your continued support."

Of course, details surrounding the Tokyo Mobility Show aren’t available yet, but we look forward to seeing how organizers distinguish the new event from its predecessor. While Japan braces for another lockdown, EICMA organizers are moving ahead with plans for its 2021 event. With Honda, Royal Enfield, and Benelli already confirmed for the show, hopefully, the Milan region avoids another surge in 2021.