Picture this: you pull up to a bike night with your riding buddies aboard your swanky new electric motorcycle. You turn heads as you make your way through the city streets on your sleek, sporty, yet silent machine. When you finally reach your hangout spot, your buddies ask you what bike you're on. You proudly reply, "It's a Joy Beast, dude!" Yeah, pretty anticlimactic, don't you think?

Joy E-Bikes, an electric bike and scooter maker from India, which is a subsidiary of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd could certainly use a slightly more badass name, however, it's certainly on the right track when it comes to making sporty and stylish electric motorcycles. The company has recently launched four new electric motorcycles which it's calling 'High-Speed' models. Capable of a top speed of 90 kilometers per hour, they're certainly slow, even when compared to 125cc mopeds. However, they are just a little bit faster than other entry-level electric scooters in the market.

Joy E-Bike has launched the Beast, Skyline, Hurricane, and Thunderbolt in the Indian market. These electric motorcycles all see production in the company's factory in Vadodara. Now, if you're able to look past the gaudy naming convention, the bikes look rather sleek and sporty. On top of that, given the peppy nature of their electric motors, these machines are sure to add a dash of, er, joy into your daily commute. Joy's range of electric motorcycles aren't cheap, though. Starting at around the Rs. 2.0 lakh, around $2,660 USD, you could get yourself a motorcycle like a KTM RC 200 instead.

All four electric motorcycles from Joy are powered by a 5000 watt DC brushless hub motor. Pumping out around 7 horsepower, the Skyline, Beast, Thunderbolt, and Beast are all capable of a top speed of 90 kilometers per hour, and a claimed range of 75 kilometers on a single charge. It takes around seven hours to fully charge the built-in 54Ah battery. Going into just a bit more detail, the Skyline, which adopts a sportbike design is priced at Rs. 2.29 lakh ($,3041 USD). The Beast, which is a naked streetfighter, gets a price tag of Rs. 2.42 lakh, or $3,213 USD. While the Hurricane and Thunderbolt retail for Rs. 2.33 lakh ($3,094 USD) a piece.