The Ecooter E2 Is Italy's Newest Electric Scooter

From India, to Italy, to Nepal, it would appear that electric motorcycles continue popping up left and right especially in the Asian and European market. While the folks living stateside may not yet fully feel the impending domination of electrification, the steady advancement of battery technology and fast-charging infrastructure has enabled manufacturers to develop electric vehicles capable of longer distances and higher speeds.

That means it's only a matter of time until we have electric motorcycles capable of reliable and hassle-free cross-country touring. That said, for the time being, the European and Asian markets continue to be pioneers in the forefront of motorcycle electrification. In Italy, electric mobility specialist Italy2Volt has created a brand called Ecooter—which obviously means e-scooter. Now, the folks from Ecooter have recently launched a brand new electric scooter geared towards getting Italy's youth on two-wheels, the electric way. Dubbed the E2, this lightweight runabout is available in two versions—City and Sport.

For starters, the Ecooter E2, both in City and Sport trim, gets an incredibly compact and lightweight design, weighing in at just 96 kgs read to ride. Its overall length of 184 cm and beginner-friendly seat height make it a strong contender for ladies and beginner riders to get into the two-wheeled lifestyle. It gets a removable 42 Ah/ 2.7 kWh battery which weighs in at 15.3 kg, which powers a brushless electric motor. The City version gets a power output capped at 3 kW, or the equivalent of around 4 horsepower, while the Sport version gets just a tad more pep with 4 kW, or 5.4 ponies on tap.

The Ecooter E2 Sport also benefits from two driving modes which consist of Smart, an efficient and comfortable option for cruising around the dense urban environment, and Sport, which provides full power, for when the roads open up just a bit. The E2 Sport boasts a top speed of 75 kilometers per hour and a range of 75 kilometers on a single charge. Likewise, its more docile counterpart, the E2 City, has its top speed limited to 45 kilometers per hour, and a range of 80 kilometers on a single charge. The Ecooter E2's battery can be charged from drained to full in just six hours.

As far as features go, the Ecooter E2 has been outfitted with an adaptive digital display, LED lights, a USB charging socket, cruise control, keyless entry, and an anti-theft alarm system. Now this may sound like a mouthful, and it certainly is. However, it just goes to show how much these new companies geared towards electric mobility value their tech. The Ecooter E2 City starts at € 3,390, or the equivalent of $4,077 USD, while the Sport retails for € 4,050, or approximately $4,871 USD. Both scooters come with an impressive two-year warranty.