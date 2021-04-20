Long-distance adventure riding is indeed one of the most deliberate forms of motorcycling out there. Going for a quick blast around town and intercity on your sportbike can pretty much be done at a whim, with nothing more than your gear, wallet, and mobile phone in hand. However, going on an adventure ride which involves covering miles of terrain, and maybe even camping out, takes just a bit more planning.

You're going to need to take many things into account—the stops you're going to take, book your accommodations in advance, deciding what to take with you, and the list goes on. Not to mention what tools to take along in the event of an unwanted breakdown on the side of the road. Luckily, ADV accessories specialist Nelson-Rigg has released some cool new accessories that could make your next adventure ride just a tad smoother.

We all take basic tools along with us when we go out for long rides. However, the manner in which we store them may vary. Some people opt to just stuff all their tools into their backpacks. However, this can prove to be rather uncomfortable once things start to shift around. Having said that, Nelson-Rigg has launched a new tool roll-up kit. At $39.95 USD, the Trail's End Tool Bag kit comes with loads of pockets and compartments to fit all your essential tools for those pesky trailside repairs. Do note however, that this roll-up tool kit doesn't come with the tools, so you're going to have to find your own tools to pack into this roll-up kit.

Sometimes, the smallest details can cause the biggest headaches. Imagine buying a fancy set of soft side bags for your ADV bike, only to find that your exhaust pipe has burnt a gaping hole onto your new bags. Nelson-Rigg has you soft-luggage toting adventurers in mind with its new exhaust heat shield. Now, there's really nothing fancy about this product, other than the fact that it actually protects your soft luggage, while keeping your bike looking neat and factory-fresh. And for just $24.95, what do you have to lose?