Corbin Launches Comfort Saddle For Yamaha Ténéré 700

The Yamaha Ténéré 700 has been on the receiving end of stellar reviews from all over the world. Praised for its decent suspension setup which lends itself to some pretty impressive off-road performance, the bike also makes use of arguably one of the most tractable engines out there, the Yamaha CP2 found in the MT-07. To top it all off, the Ténéré 700 boasts a rather affordable price tag, making it a viable option for both beginners and veterans.

One thing the bike isn't particularly praised for, however, is comfort. Understandably so, given the bench-like structure of the bike's stock seat. The Ténéré 700's stock seat actually strongly resembles that of enduro and dual-sport machines, which aren't exactly known for prioritizing comfort. That said, this was seen as a rather weak point for a bike that would have otherwise made for the perfect long-distance tourer. Well, a solution to the Ténéré's uncomfortable seat has been developed by seat specialist Corbin, in the form of the Canyon Dual Sport Saddle.

First things first, don't worry, that funky backrest is an optional extra. An optional extra that'll cost you $298 USD—no, thank you. Other than that, the Canyon saddle looks super comfy, and actually doesn't detract from the bike's overall rugged adventure-y aesthetic. Made out of Corbin's high-density Comfort Cell foam, the saddle is able to maintain an overall slender aesthetic, while performing firm and supportive cushioning for the rider. Instead of a straight bench-style seat, the Corbin saddle prominently features a cut-out which conforms to the shape of the rider's body, while additional cushioning provides passenger comfort.

Interestingly, Corbin is offering the Canyon with a slew of optional add-ons ranging from built-in heating, storage compartments, and yeah, that funky passenger backrest which comes in seven different shapes and sizes. Sans accessories, the Corbin Canyon saddle costs $561 USD, with the heating option fetching a sweet $185 USD premium.