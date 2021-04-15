Travis Pastrana has been a household name among two-wheeled motorsport fans since he won the first MotoX Freestyle X Games event (at 15 years old) in 1999. Since then, Pastrana amassed 11 X Games gold medals, an AMA Supercross 125cc title in 2001, and an AMA Motocross 125cc crown in 2017. The phenom’s skills aren't restricted to motorcycles, however, as Pastrana also secured four consecutive Rally America championships in 2006-2009 and an American Rally Association title in 2017.

With all that hardware in Pastrana’s cupboard, you would think that he would be satisfied with his decorated career. You’d be wrong. On May 1, 2021, Pastrana hopes to add a Progressive American Flat Track (AFT) win to his long list of accomplishments by competing in the Atlanta Super TT Singles race. Aboard the same Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 450 SX-F model that Shayna Texter-Bauman rode to back-to-back victories in Volusia, Pastrana will don his iconic #199.

While the late addition is a treat for viewers, AFT racers are used to guest riders joining the circuit. The first American to win the Six Days Enduro (ISDE), Ryan Sipes, is also a two-time AFT Buffalo Chip TT race winner.

“I haven’t been able to beat Ryan Sipes at anything on two wheels in a very long time,” said Pastrana. “It probably won’t happen at the Atlanta Super TT, but I bet him $1 that it would. Either way, it’s going to be a lot of fun trying!”

Aside from the extra star power on the grid, the Atlanta Super TT is set up to maximize battles on the track. Including one right-hand turn and jump, the TT course also features an extended straight for extra overtaking opportunities.

“The Atlanta Super TT at Atlanta Motor Speedway takes Progressive AFT to the next level,” proclaimed Progressive AFT CEO Michael Lock. “Having Travis Pastrana, one of the all-time greats, come and test his mettle against our Progressive AFT athletes creates a mouthwatering spectacle for the fans. We can’t wait!”

Neither can we.