Arcimoto is issuing a voluntary recall on all 2019 through 2021 FUV, Deliverator, Rapid Responder, and Roadster models due to a firmware problem that could lead to unexpected battery shutdown. This, in turn, could make the vehicles more difficult to control, and could increase the likelihood of crashing.

According to the official National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall report, around 252 total vehicles across all models are potentially involved in this recall, representing an estimated 100 percent of vehicles released. The affected vehicles were produced between September 19, 2019 and March 10, 2021.

The issue is unintended firmware behavior in all of the affected Arcimoto models, which makes their power inverters fail to respect the battery management system’s Current Charge Limits while using its kinetic energy recovery system (also known as KERS, or “regen”). Exceeding the CCL in a repeated or sustained manner could make the battery management system open the main contactor, which could lead to unexpected battery shutdown and immediate loss of motive power for the rider.

At this time, there is no known warning activity that may occur prior to this sudden occurrence. However, since Arcimoto says that 100 percent of vehicles are affected, if you own a 2019 through 2021 model on this list, you should definitely contact Arcimoto about recall service.

Owners will be notified by Arcimoto between April 19, 2021 and May 3, 2021 about this problem via postal mail. Enclosed instructions will advise owners to contact Arcimoto directly to schedule a service appointment to update their inverter firmware to correct this error, at no cost to vehicle owners.

Concerned Arcimoto owners may contact the company directly via their customer service hotline at 1-541-683-6293. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or go to www.safercar.gov.