Arcimoto is recalling all of its 2019 and 2020 FUV and Deliverator hybrid electric vehicles due to a possible electronic driver defect. If present in a vehicle, the defect could result in overheating, unexpected battery shutdown, and immediate loss of traction and/or power. This could, in turn, increase the likelihood of a crash in a vehicle experiencing this malfunction.

Vehicles affected were manufactured between the dates of September 19, 2019 and December 31, 2020. Around 181 vehicles are potentially involved in this recall, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration documents. Around 25 percent of vehicles produces are estimated to have this defect, so Arcimoto is recalling all potentially affected vehicles in the interest of safety.

Five ranges of VINs are affected, and are listed here:

VIN range 1: 7F7ATR312KER00000 to 7F7ATR317KER00056

VIN range 2: 7F7ADR316LER00001 to 7F7ADR315LER00006

VIN range 3: 7F7ATR312LER00001 to 7F7ATR312LER00094

VIN range 4: 7F7ATR316LER00096 to 7F7ATR31XLER00117

VIN range 5: 7F7ATR313LER00119 to 7F7ATR31XLER00120

Owners will be notified by mail, and the notice will include instructions to contact Arcimoto to arrange for recall service and repair on their affected vehicles. There will be no charge to vehicle owners for any service performed or necessary parts provided as part of this recall.

As a remedy, Arcimoto will be replacing contactors and related components after inspecting and testing them. Owners will be notified between March 22 and April 9, 2021 about this recall, as well as informed how they can schedule recall inspection and service with an Arcimoto factory technician. As the company currently has neither a dealer nor a distributor network, it will not be notifying those places at this time.

The NHTSA campaign number for this recall is 21V-191. Owners may contact Arcimoto customer service at 1-541-683-6293, or contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.