Most of us started our two-wheeled adventures off-road when we were kids. Back then, kid-specific dirtbikes came with tiny little two-stroke engines. These days, electric power has ushered in all new models capable of providing quieter, cleaner, and safer machines for children. In line with keeping safety as top priority, KTM and Husqvarna have announced that they are recalling all 2021 KTM SX-E 5 and Husqvarna EE-5 mini dirt bikes.

An issue with the battery vent valve could cause water to leak into the battery and cause a short circuit. A Consumer Product Safety Commision (CPSC) recall states, "Consumers should immediately stop riding the recalled motorcycles and contact an authorized KTM or Husqvarna Motorcycles dealer, respective of their motorcycle brand." To determine whether the bike you have in your garage is part of the recall, simply check the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). Bikes which are part of the recall will have the letter M in the tenth position of the VIN.

In particular, affected machines may be missing a battery vent valve, which should allow water to drain out of the compartment. However, since this vital component is missing, water could accumulate and eventually leak into the battery causing a short circuit. This could, in turn, pose as a crash hazard as the engine may immediately lose power. KTM and Husqvarna recommends that owners of affected vehicles should immediately contact their respective dealers and cite Recall Number 21-727. Dealers should subsequently provide the quick repair job free of charge.

For more information on this particular recall, be sure to reach out to KTM and Husqvarna Motorcycles North America. You can call their toll-free number at 888-985-6090 from 8 A.M. to 5 P.M. ET, Monday to Friday. Additionally, information on the recall can be found in the KTM and Husqvarna official website linked below.