On March 4, 2021, KTM North America issued a recall that affects all 2020 1290 Super Duke Rs. Approximately 521 units were produced with an incorrectly routed wiring harness, which could lead to injury and/or property damage. This number represents approximately one percent of the total number of 2020 1290 Super Duke Rs produced.

Affected bikes have wiring harnesses that were incorrectly routed around the tail end lower part on the lower subframe. Possible warning signs that your bike is among those affected include your bike not starting, or it may also suddenly stop working. Depending on the severity of the wiring damage in affected models, a short circuit is possible. The engine could stall, which could result in crashes and/or injuries.

If you are the owner of a 2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R, your local authorized KTM dealer will inspect and, if necessary, repair this issue free of charge. KTM North America is notifying dealers of this issue from February 26, 2021 through July 22, 2022. Official notifications also will be sent to registered owners of 2020 1290 Super Duke Rs via postal mail, sometime between March 5, 2021 and July 29, 2022.

Should your bike be among those affected, KTM will inspect and repair the wiring harness, add additional wiring protection, and use cable ties to secure the wiring harness so that it is safe from damage. Additionally, the tail end lower piece of bodywork may require modification to facilitate this rerouting. Your authorized KTM dealer has detailed instructions provided by KTM North America to perform all the necessary steps, if needed.

KTM advises that this recall service must be performed by trained technicians and fully documented, in accordance with Federal law. Additionally, affected motorcycles must not be sold or operated unless they have been appropriately repaired according to KTM’s service bulletin guidelines for this recall.

KTM’s number for this recall is TB2104. If you own a 2020 1290 Super Duke R, contact your local authorized KTM dealer for more information, and to schedule recall inspection and possible service as soon as possible. Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.safercar.gov.