Before the FTR 1200 launched in 2019, Indian fans only had one option for hitting the flat track—the Scout. However, in stock form, the low-slung cruiser wasn’t fit for banging bars and sliding its rear end around the dirt oval. To bring the Scout more in line with Indian’s FTR750 race bike, Roland Sands Design (RSD) developed a model-specific Tracker Kit that put more Indians on the Hooligan circuit.

The California-based brand has offered the Tracker Kit to competitive riders since 2015, but due to popular demand, RSD is now taking the plug-and-play set to the streets. Of course, racers can still bolt the kit onto any 2015+ Indian Scout or Indian Scout Sixty and head to the track, but the updated kit also accommodates a taillight and blinkers for road use.

Gallery: Roland Sands Design Indian Scout Tracker Kit

4 Photos

Retailing for $1,300, the set includes a new aluminum subframe, fiberglass tail section, and padded race seat. While the kit includes flat tracker bodywork, it doesn’t come with the tall dual shocks needed to lift the Scout’s rear end. To suit the build, RSD recommends 13-inch Progressive 970 shocks, which require modification of the lower section of the frame.

RSD also supplies a shock relocation bracket to achieve the Hooligan geometry. A new mount helps users relocate the rectifier after the tail swap while a beefy belt tensioner keeps the Scout race-ready. Two race plates at the rear lend to the flat track aesthetic but the front race plate probably shouldn’t be fitted unless the customer has an aftermarket headlight.

Aside from the standard Tracker Kit, RSD also produces a handlebar riser kit, new gauge brackets, fork braces, mid-mount foot controls, and upgraded belt guard. Serious racers can also pickup race-replica 19-inch wheels, race air filters, and longer shocks at the RSD shop. Yes, some Indian fans are taking the FTR 1200 to the dirt oval, but you can always wrung what you brung, especially if it’s a Scout.