Maxi-scooters have long been popular in Europe and Asia, thanks to their practicality, ease-of-use, and styling. In recent years, the maxi-scooter trend has found its way to the U.S. market, with scoots like the BMW C 650 GT enjoying relative success. With quite a few major motorcycle manufacturers beginning to offer at least one maxi-scooter model in their lineup, it would appear that the whole maxi-scooter craze isn't going away anytime soon.

SYM, a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer known across Europe and Asia for their value-for-money machines, has just launched the updated version of its Maxsym 400 maxi-scooter. Updates to the scooter don't merely consist of updated bodywork or new colors, no. SYM has redesigned the scooter completely, and has launched the Maxsym 400 as an all-new model. The previous model had, undoubtedly, become a little long in the tooth both in terms of styling and overall performance. Hopefully, the all-new Maxsym will do a good job in competing against the likes of Kymco, Yamaha, and even BMW's maxi-scooters.

For starters, SYM has put the all-new Maxsym 400 on a strict diet. The company claims that the reengineering of the bike's chassis has resulted in an impressive 18.5 percent weight reduction. On top of this, the new frame's tubular steel structure has given the scooter added rigidity and improved handling characteristics. The revised chassis is paired with a set of standard telescopic forks up front, and a standard pre-load adjustable rear shock setup.

At the heart of the SYM Maxsym 400 resides a 399cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder engine. Boasting Euro 5-compliance, the mill features a redesigned exhaust system, and a new Roller Rocker valve system, which gives the scooter a peppy output of 34 horsepower and 30 ft-lbs of torque. Other features include a keyless ignition system, adjustable windscreen, and the addition of a traction control system.