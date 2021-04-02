In India, TVS Motor Company is considered as one of the biggest and most reputable motorcycle manufacturers. With an impressive fleet of scooters and motorcycles in its arsenal, TVS has product offerings for all sorts of motorcyclists. You're probably not aware of any TVS models right at the top of your head. However, you might be surprised to know that BMW's G 310 R and G 310 GS are in fact co-developed and produced by TVS Motor Company.

With that, TVS also has a rather strong presence in the international market. In fact, it seems to be growing, as the company has achieved an impressive milestone of 100,000 units exported in March 2021 alone. As it would turn out, the current global situation has seen a massive increase in the need for personal mobility, with motorcycles and scooters being among the most affordable solutions to the problem. As such, this has given rise to an opportunity for TVS to further extend its global reach.

Joint Managing Director for TVS Motor Company, Sudarshan Venu, stated that the company has experienced growth in different markets across the globe, with trends shifting towards more premium product offerings. With TVS having made numerous investments in technology and infrastructure, the company believes that it has set itself up for aggressive growth and expansion in this new era of mobility.

At present, TVS Motor Company exports its vehicles to over 60 countries across Africa, Southeast Asia, the Indian Subcontinent, as well as Central and Latin America. As mentioned above, it also has a joint venture with BMW, with the G 310 range of motorcycles serving as global models. Interestingly, TVS has plans of further expanding its global reach. Specifically, the company wants to penetrate the European and North American markets. Now, after having acquired the assets to Norton Motorcycles, this doesn't seem like such a far-fetched notion, especially given the fact that the new Norton factory is approaching completion.