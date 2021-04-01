The Ather 450X is considered by many as one of the most premium electric scooters currently available in the Indian market. This tech-heavy machine features loads of features and creature comforts, so much so, that it's been called an IoT device on wheels. To match this scooter's eccentric, on-the-go nature, it features sharp styling, which really sets it apart in the sea of entry-level electric two-wheelers.

That said, Ather has released a new OTA (Over the Air) Atherstack Atom update which unlocks a host of nifty features for Ather 450X owners. Further enhancing the scooter's already sophisticated Bluetooth-enabled features, the new update allows riders to take and reject phone calls, as well as change music tracks via the controls found on the scooter's interface. Apart from an update to the actual interface, Ather has also updated the mobile app. It now enables owners to access feature upgrades all via OTA updates.

The Ather 450X comes with a large 7-inch full color display. Apart from displaying all the necessary riding information such as speed, battery power, and trip meters, it boasts touch-screen functionality, and the ability to toggle between views. The new update enables riders to view album art, song name, and artist name, via the TFT display. It even enables simple audio controls such as pause/play and switching between tracks. The best part is that it's compatible with all major music and podcast streaming services.

As far as the adoption of electric two-wheelers as mainstream means of personal mobility, Ather is hard at work in developing infrastructure that would provide riders with a seamless and hassle-free experience. The company has invested in numerous fast-charging points it's calling Ather Grid. The company seeks to launch these fast-charging locations in convenient areas such as cafes, restaurants, gyms, and tech parks. At present, Ather has more than 120 fast-charging points, and the company seeks to double this number by the end of the year.