For those who quite literally like to kick it old school, TCX has some new boots in its 2021 vintage collection that may just get your heart racing. Whether your taste runs to two-strokes, or you just like mounting approximately five million mirrors on your vintage Lambretta, these three new Dartwood boot variants may be just what you’re looking for.

The Dartwood line is made with an eye toward the vintage design you crave, coupled with modern protective elements to keep your feet warm, dry, and also mitigate injuries where possible. TCX classes them in the category of “urban commuting/all weather,” so let’s dive in and see what they have to offer.

The Dartwood WP and GTX boots hit just above the ankle, and feature both laces and a side zipper with a Velcro tab closure to hold your zipper in place up top. Both the WP and GTX variants feature D3O malleolus inserts (that bony bit in your ankles), heel and toe reinforcements, and a midsole with a ZPLATE shank that TCX says “optimizes front flexibility and transverse rigidity.”

Gallery: TCX Dartwood Boots

5 Photos

Both variants also feature an elastic band under which you can stow your laces to keep them from flapping around while you ride. They also feature breathable OrthoLite footbeds to keep your feet comfortably cushioned and dry. No one likes sad, soggy feet, after all. On the outside, the sole is a Groundtrax wear-resistant rubber design. Available sizes range from EU 38 to 48, or U.S. 5 to 13. These appear to only be sold in men’s sizes, just for the record.

If so much is the same between the two variants, where are the differences? They’re few, but could be significant, depending on your preferences. The WP comes in your choice of black or brown, and MSRP is $179.99 because it has the T-Dry waterproof membrane inside. It also comes with, to quote TCX again, a “grain leather upper, with pull-up finishing.” Meanwhile, the GTX features a “full grain leather upper,” as well as a GORE-TEX Extended Comfort Footwear membrane. It only comes in black for 2021, at an MSRP of $199.99.