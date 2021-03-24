Some riders prefer carburetors over fuel injection, cable throttle over fly by wire, two-stroke over four-stroke. We won’t go as far as drum brakes over disc, but you get our drift. Several organizations around the country cater to such riders, but the American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association (AHRMA) is planning much larger events with two Classic MotoFests in the 2021 season.

The first Classic MotoFest is set to take place at the Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas. While road racing classics will be the main draw, the festivities will be as eclectic as the clatter of an old Airhead. Scheduled for May 28-30, 2021, the weekend will also include sidecar races, off-road events, drag racing, a bike show, and a swap meet.

The Heartland Motorsports Park facilities can easily accommodate the diverse lineup. With a 2.5-mile road course, NHRA-sanctioned quarter-mile drag strip, expansive motocross circuit, and 5-mile forested cross-country track, vintage riders of all disciplines are welcome.

“Many of our members like to road-race and do the off-road stuff and vice versa but it’s rare for them to do both at the same event,” said AHRMA Board Chairman Arthur Kowitz. “They may need to make room in their vans and trailers for more bikes!”

On July 16-18, 2021, AHRMA will hold its second Classic MotoFest at the legendary Laguna Seca circuit in Salinas, California. While event details aren’t yet available, the smaller track layout and surrounding facilities may not suit the same events as well as the Topeka installment. For instance, Laguna Seca is known for its tight, technical turns. Without a true straightaway, it wouldn’t be easy to run a quarter-mile drag race.

What we do know is that the Classic MotoFest will follow in the wake of this year’s MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest and the King of the Baggers Laguna Seca round. We happy to see the historic venue hosting both events and we can’t wait to see such “unconventional” motorcycles duking it out on the raceway.