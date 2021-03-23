This Custom Triumph Thruxton Is Elegance In Motion

Very few modern-day motorcycles in the world look as gorgeous as the Triumph Thruxton. With its muscular stance, retro lines, and meaty engine, the Thruxton screams instant classic, both in the way it looks, and the way it rides. As it would turn out, the Thruxton has also become a favorite among custom bike builders looking to further enhance the bike’s already brutish appearance.

Today, we have one such example of a Triumph Thruxton which has mellowed-down its tough guy appearance in favor of a more elegant aesthetic. Originally featured by the folks at Return Of The Cafe Racers, this particular Triumph Thruxton was built by Tamarit Motorcycles, a renowned custom motorcycle shop in Spain. Commissioned by a good friend of the shop’s owners, this motorcycle has been called Rúbrica. At first glance, this custom build looks extremely well-built and tightly put together. The folks at Tamarit Motorcycles put a lot of hours into making this bike as gorgeous as it is.

One of the most eye-catching pieces on this bike is definitely the custom split seat. Appearing to draw inspiration from that of classic bobbers, Rúbrica’s two-up seat consists of a rider’s seat and a passenger seat mounted directly onto the rear fender. This setup creates an illusion of slenderness, while giving the bike an air of retro sophistication. To add to the bike’s compact styling, the Thruxton’s suspension was tweaked such that the bike sits a lot lower than stock. To do this, the front forks were trimmed down, and a custom set of triple trees were fabricated to match the overall styling of the motorcycle.

To make the bike sound as good as it looks, a custom pair of slash-cut Tamarit Speedster exhausts were fitted. A set of exposed K&N pod filters, one on either side, sits proudly atop custom-fabricated side covers which house the bike’s electronic components. Speaking of electronics, the stock gauges were replaced by a svelte Motogadget Motoscope Mini instrument panel, nearly integrated onto the bike’s custom top clamp. Lastly, the stock handlebars have been swapped out for low-slung Kustom Tech clip-ons.