Motorcycles are fun; there’s no debating it. However, motorcycles don’t just apply to the pleasure principle, they’re also a platform for altruism. From the Road Warrior Foundation helping veterans connect to Honda supporting cancer research with the Ride For Kids, motorbikes can be agents of change. Fundraising organization Ride My Road believes in that potential, and harnesses the power of motorcycles to help victims of human trafficking.

Founder and Executive Director Lauren Trantham created Ride My Road after a 10,000-mile cross-country journey in 2016. Along the way, Trantham captured the portraits and stories of 40 human trafficking survivors. Those stories led her to start the fundraising and advocacy group.

“We primarily operate within the motorcycle community to raise funds and awareness around the topics of human trafficking in the United States,” Trantham told CNN.

Ride My Road donations go directly to survivor-led organizations. To raise those funds, RMR holds a series of Fight Against Sex Trafficking (FAST) Rides. The route typically includes stops where experts speak and educate participants on human trafficking and how to help end it. The $30-ticket also includes a FAST Ride t-shirt, a goodie bag, and a raffle ticket. Though the event caters to motorcycle riders, other vehicles are welcome too.

Aside from group rides, Ride My Road also holds custom motorcycle raffles. The #Survivorbike Series not only rewards a lucky contestant with the tricked-out ride but also connects the biker community with the survivor community. In 2019, the program raffled off a 1994 Honda CBR600F2, raising $7,800. Later that same year, a custom Indian Scout raffle raised $14,000 for the organization during the 79th Sturgis Rally. Ride My Road also held a 140-mile group ride at the annual South Dakota event to increase awareness and amass additional funds.

In 2021, the organization plans a Disruptor Days promotion to help spread the word. The fundraising event challenges participants to ride 1,000 miles in the month of July to collect $1,000. Enrollment for the 2021 Disruptor Days will open soon, but the Ride My Road website has information on how you can get involved now.