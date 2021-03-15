We've seen electric motorcycles take all shapes and sizes in recent years. From crazy high-performance machines to your run-of-the-mill daily commuters, there's no denying that the electrification of two-wheeled transport can change the world for the better. What I'm not so sure about, though, is this one-wheeled monstrosity of an electric unicycle.

Not only does it (kinda) look like a Ducati Monster with its striking red trellis frame and muscular faux tank, it doesn't come with a front end, either. So, how exactly do you ride this thing? Well, if the Alibaba advert is to be believed, it's just a matter of hopping on and zooming away. Granted, of course, this electric one-wheeled motorcycle is more of a toy than an actual means of transport, I'm guessing you're going to want to put on your best gear every time you hop on this thing.

Pumping out nearly three horsepower from its hub motor, this electric monocycle can hit a top speed of 30 miles per hour. Now, what happens when you pull the handlebar-mounted brake lever in an emergency stop maneuver is beyond me, and I honestly wouldn't ever want to find myself in that situation. What's interesting is that the manufacturer claims that this electric unicycle has a range of 35 to 60 miles on a single charge. Additionally, the manufacturer's claimed 6 to 8 hours of charging time doesn't exactly paint a picture of safety and reliability, either.

If for some reason, this one-wheeled electric motorcycle thingy interests you, and you'd want to cop one for yourself and add it to your fleet of weird and amazing vehicles, then be sure to visit the link to the Alibaba ad below. This fancy little toy starts at $1,800 and can set you back up to $2,800 depending on where in the world you're ordering from.