Remember Delfast? The company launched its Top 3.0 electric bike back in June, 2020. As the name suggests, it’s the third iteration of its Top electric bike concept, and the best version yet. At the time, the biggest standout feature between the Top 2.0 and 3.0 was a switch to a Gates carbon fiber belt drive system, away from a chain. At the time, Delfast chief engineer Serhii Goncharov called the chain drive “a major weakness” of the previous design.

It’s now March, 2021. In the nine months since we last heard from the company, Delfast has been busy pushing itself forward in new ways. In November, 2020, the Kyiv, Ukraine-based company launched a crowdfunding campaign to construct a new research and development center in Kyiv. The planned facility will also allow Delfast to manufacture its e-bikes on-site, as well—no more outsourcing overseas.

If you want something done to your specifications, sometimes the best way to ensure that you get exactly what you want is to do it yourself. The company set a goal of raising $3M to help localize its e-bike manufacturing, and instead raised $3.4M in just three months.

“We are delighted to raise such a record amount in three months. This funding will take us one step closer to our goal to build an industry-leading e-bike [manufacturing facility] and support a climate-safe transportation community around the globe,” Delfast co-founder and CEO Daniel Tonkopiy said in a statement.

As of March, 2020, the company currently sells its Top 3.0 model to customers worldwide via its website. Claimed top speed is 50 mph, and claimed range is 200 miles on a single charge. It weighs 154 pounds, but can carry up to 298 according to Delfast. Depending on the type of commuting you do on a daily basis, it seems like this could be a good solution. Current pricing starts at $6,649, with next deliveries expected in June, 2021.