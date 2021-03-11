There’s something about lightweight electric dirt bikes that seems to be catching the attention of the folks in Europe. Perhaps it’s the accessibility of trail centers in most European countries, or maybe the folks over there just really love to get out and be one with nature in a quiet, sustainable, and fun way. Whatever it is, there’s no denying that electric off-roaders like the CAKE Kalk and the Sur-Ron are becoming more popular by the day.

To add to this, quite a number of startups have begun rolling out their own iterations of an off-road electric bike. Last week, we featured Bykstar’s latest creation which essentially combined the agility of a mountain bike with the speed and power of an electric motorcycle. This time around, after coming across yet another prototype of similar nature, I couldn’t help but be intrigued by such a purpose-driven machine. Developed by German startup, ENVECOTRICITY, the NTRX off-road electric motorcycle was recently featured in electric motorcycle website, The PACK. From the pictures alone, you can tell that the NTRX means business. The specs further prove this claim.

Equipped with an impressive liquid-cooled hub-motor, the NTRX produces an exhilarating 35 kW of power, and an astonishing 550 Nm of torque. In more familiar terms, that’s nearly 50 horsepower! That much power out of a lightweight off-roader, mated to the razor-sharp response of an electric motor is sure to provide endless amounts of wheelie-popping, berm-slaying fun. The NTRX prototype comes equipped with a 5.2 kWh battery, however, David, the mastermind behind this prototype, has stated that a battery as large as 7 kWh can be fitted into the bike’s frame.

It’s hard to imagine just how zippy the NTRX could be. Given its impressive power figures and its incredibly featherweight 105 kg construction, this bike is not for the faint of heart. To put it into perspective, the NTRX boasts nearly 0.5 horsepower per kilogram of weight. This gives it a power-to-weight ratio similar to that of 650-class street bikes, in a package that’s as nimble as specialized enduro machines.

The NTRX prototype features two riding modes to keep all its electric horses in check. The rider can opt to toggle between power and comfort modes, depending on their level of skill, or the terrain they’re riding on. On top of this, the NTRX is equipped with an electromagnetic braking feature which provides manually controllable regenerative braking specific to the rear wheel.

If the NTRX prototype eventually makes it into the mainstream market, it serves as a pretty impressive glimpse into what the future of electric motorcycles holds for us. Surely, it’s only a matter of time until the technology found on purpose-driven machines like this trickles down onto more practical, street-oriented electric two-wheelers.