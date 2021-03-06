Suspension setup is an extremely crucial part of off-road riding. If you don’t know how to adjust your settings to get the most out of your bike, it’s kind of a choose-your-own adventure scenario. At best, you won’t get as much out of your riding as you could. At worst, you could end up seriously injured. Now, if you’re lucky, you know a local suspension whisperer who can help you—but a lot of riders simply don’t have that luxury. If that’s you, what do you do?

That’s where Motoklik wants to help. It’s a small Irish startup founded by Jens Köpke. In professional life, he spent years as a research and development engineer at Bausch & Lomb before striking out on his own. However, he’s also been riding and racing off-road bikes for 20 years, ever since he was a child. In 2016, he sustained a serious injury that he credited to an incorrect suspension setup.

Bad things happen in life sometimes, and if we’re lucky enough, we’re able to learn from them and move on. Köpke wasn’t content to simply keep what he learned to himself, though. Instead, he decided that gathering hard data on the cause and extent of existing suspension problems could be a game-changer for all off-road enthusiasts.

Thus, in 2018, Motoklik was born. It’s a measuring device, with a small accessory that attaches to your off-road bike. Track conditions are constantly changing, and this system monitors how your bike is interacting with conditions in real-time. A cloud-based motorcycle suspension position monitoring system sends your data to the Motoklik app on your smartphone, so there’s no more guesswork to set up your suspension.

The company just raised €300,000 (about $357,626) in seed funding that will help to hire 10 employees, as well as finalize the unit’s design. Crucially, it will also help Motoklik launch its product into the off-road marketplace. It’s an innovative, intriguing idea, and one that could help a lot of riders if it works as advertised. Here’s hoping that it’s everything it’s cracked up to be.