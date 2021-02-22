Despite being the biggest and most lucrative motorcycle market in the world, you may be surprised to know that India does not get all the motorcycles out there. Interestingly, the country misses out on quite a few models which are considered as common sightings in other markets. For instance, it's only now, after several years of presence in the global market, that India is getting a taste of Honda's mid-sized adventurer, the CB500X.

The Honda CB500X has been a favorite among both beginner and intermediate riders thanks to its accessibility both in terms of price and ease of use. For starters, it comes equipped with a friendly yet tractable 471cc parallel twin engine. Rated for the better part of 47 horsepower, this engine is powerful enough to get you cruising comfortably on the highway, but forgiving enough when you make hamfisted inputs on the throttle. Additionally, the Honda CB500X presents itself with rather decent off-road ability thanks to long travel suspension, and a 19-inch, 17-inch front and rear wheel setup.

Slated to make its Indian debut in April of this year, the Honda CB500X will occupy its own space in the adventure segment. Slotting itself squarely in between the likes of the KTM 390 Adventure and the Kawasaki Versys 650, the CB500X will definitely make for the perfect bike for those who want a little more long distance rideability as compared to the KTM, but a tad less grunt and heft than that of the Versys 650. As far as features are concerned, the Honda CB500X gets what you would expect from a bike of this caliber—LED lights, digital instrumentation, semi-adjustable suspension, and programmable ABS as standard.

As far as pricing is concerned, HMSI has yet to release the official pricing structure of the CB500X, as well as all the variants it plans to launch in the Indian market. However, as is the case with most Honda motorcycles, this bike is expected to be a CBU unit, and will subsequently likely fetch a higher price than its locally assembled counterparts. As such, it's expected to fetch around Rs. 6 lakh, or the equivalent of $8,300 USD—quite a substantial jump from its selling price in the U.S. market of $6,999 USD.