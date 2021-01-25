It's a simple fact of OEM website life that some pages are more user-friendly than others. As more users rely on their phones and tablets to browse, responsive, fast, and most importantly mobile-friendly redesigns are more important than ever. With Suzuki Motor of America’s latest redesign, it’s hoping to provide users a much more inviting experience than before.

Visit SuzukiCycles.com and you’ll find a page that’s optimized pretty well for mobile devices. Learning more about any Suzuki model you wish is pretty simple and straightforward. In the Katana menu, you’ll find options to play videos rather than see spec sheets and galleries. In other menus, such as the one for the GSX-R600, you’ll find a more traditional page with a gallery, features breakdown, spec sheet, and an option for financing pre-approval.

While I can’t speak for all mobile phone user situations, the new site definitely seems to load more quickly and smoothly on my phone than the old one did. Obviously, your experience may vary based on a number of factors, including phone, browser, carrier network, WiFi strength, and so on. Still, if you’re an OEM, you want to make your vehicle information as accessible to as many users as possible, and that’s clearly what Suzuki is trying to do here.

Not to be outdone by Suzuki Motor of America, parent company Suzuki Motor Corporation plans to launch its new Suzuki Motorcycle Global Salon on February 5, 2021. Think of it as Suzuki’s virtual motorcycle show, which you can visit from the comfort of your own home, or wherever else you may happen to be. The company also plans to use this platform to unveil new Suzuki models going forward.

There’s also a mention of the possibility to “interact with fellow visitors to the Global Salon.” It’s unclear if this will just be another comments section, or a live chat, or what. If you want to pre-register to keep up to date on all the latest information about the Global Salon, registration on their site opens at 8 a.m. Central European Time (or 2 a.m. EST) on January 28, 2021.

At rollout, Global Salon application requirements are Windows 10 (64 bit), an Intel Core i5 1.6GHz CPU or greater, and at least 8GB of RAM. A smartphone app is planned for a yet-to-be-designated future release, but will not launch at the same time as the computer app.