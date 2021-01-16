Though unknown in North America, Orcal is a French brand reselling Chinese motorcycles by Qianjiang Motorcycle in Europe. Two new offerings, the SK01 and SK03, are styled and designed to appeal to newer, younger riders, and fit quite well into Europe's graduated engine displacement licensing scheme.

At first glance, the Orcal SK01 appears to be yet another Honda Grom competitor in the 125cc space. Look closer, though, and you'll see there's plenty of room for a bigger engine. The SK03 comes with that engine, a 300cc unit. Aside from the engines, both bikes are basically identical. They both feature a six-speed transmission, an upside-down fork, an adjustable mono-shock, disc brakes with ABS front and rear, a four-gallon gas tank, a 31.8-inch saddle height, and identical dimensions.

Gallery: Orcal SK01

10 Photos

The SK01 features a 125cc engine, producing 14.4 horsepower at 9,500 RPM and 9.2 foot-pounds of torque at 8,000 RPM. It uses Marelli fuel injection, notable since many other Chinese bikes in this segment are still carbureted. The SK01 weighs just 322 pounds. It's suitable for a European B permit and A1 license and sells for $4,700.

Gallery: Orcal SK03

10 Photos

The SK03 fills the frame a bit more with a 292cc engine, producing 27.4 horsepower at 8,500 RPM and 19.5 foot-pounds of torque at 7,000 RPM. It uses Boch fuel injection rather than the SK01's Marelli system. The SK03 weighs in a tad heavier at 359 pounds, but more than makes up for it with its performance. It's suitable for a European A2 license and is a great upgrade from the SK01 because it's really the same bike with a bigger engine. It sells for $4,950, barely more than the SK01. It would be easy to sell your lightly used SK01 to a rider with a lower license class, then buy an SK03 with barely any additional investment.

Orcal's other designs feature classic styling like the Japanese motorcycles of the 1970s and 80s. The SK01 and SK03, on the other hand, are distinctly modern in their design, looking more like modern sportbikes than the bikes your dad rode. Both are also equipped with a USB port, Bluetooth, and built-in speakers. Bikers of all ages like our music, but I wouldn't expect to hear Born To Be Wild blaring out of this bike.