When Royal Enfield unveiled the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor 650 in the global market a couple of years back, they pretty much redefined the entire custom motorcycle scene across the globe. Unsurprisingly, Royal Enfield’s 650 Twins fast became favorites among custom bike builders with the two bikes presenting themselves as the perfect blank canvas for builders to unleash their creativity on.

Despite already looking gorgeous out of the box, the 650 Twins have now found themselves deep in the heart of the custom bike scene, with builds ranging from subtle modifications to extensive rebuilds of the entire bike. The bike we have featured here today is a custom Continental GT 650 from Thailand. Modified to bear the aesthetics of a classic race bike, this machine has undergone a pretty extensive makeover—one that breathes new life to this amazing platform.

Ranger Korat, the folks responsible for this creation, are no strangers to custom bikes. With an extensive repertoire of impressive builds, these guys mean business when it comes to custom bikes. Getting right into it, this custom Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 gets a custom front fender, a custom fabricated bubble fairing, and custom fork protectors, which give the bike a factory aesthetic, but give the bike a retro racer look.

To further elevate the bike’s retro racer aesthetic, Ranger Korat fitted a set of new, angular clip-on handlebars. A custom fabricated center panel has also been fitted, and a new seat was crafted to fit the bike’s styling. As is the case with all race bikes, the rear seat has been binned in favor of a seat cowl which doubles as a housing for the bespoke tiny taillight.

Other than these modifications, the rest of the bike remains stock. Of course, these choice modifications were meticulously crafted specifically to fit this bike’s intended styling, making it look factory fresh. The custom red and chrome paint scheme gives the bike an elegant look, as well. As far as performance is concerned, Ranger Korat has left the bike’s suspension and powertrain stock.